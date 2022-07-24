Bears Have Reportedly Worked Out Veteran Free Agent

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are in the market for offensive line help with the news that guard Dakota Dozier is out for the year due to ACL surgery.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Chicago worked out veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield this weekend. Schofield, 31, has extensive experience playing guard and tackle.

He played in 15 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season, making 12 starts. Schofield also played for the Chargers from 2017-19, starting every regular season game in 2018 and 2019.

In 2020, Schofield appeared in 11 games with the Carolina Panthers, making three starts.

A third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2014, Schofield started 13 games at right tackle for Denver's Super Bowl championship team in 2015 and all 16 games at right guard the following season.

He is married to United States women's hockey gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofied.