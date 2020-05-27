Bears HC Matt Nagy Addresses Nick Foles, Mitch Trubisky QB Battle

The Chicago Bears are heading into summer with an unsettled situation at quarterback. Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky are the team’s options at the position.

Trubisky, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is entering his fourth season. He’s been the team’s primary starter the last three years, but has struggled and his time in Chicago seems to be up. The team declined the fifth-year option on his rookie deal earlier this month.

As for Foles, well, the Bears wouldn’t have traded for him and his contract if they didn’t plan on him being the starter. Nevertheless, the two players are technically in a QB competition until further notice.

In an appearance on “Lunch Talk Live” with Mike Tirico this afternoon, Nagy detailed the situation he and his team are facing at the QB spot.

Via 247Sports:

“What it does, anytime you’re dealing with competing with players, every rep that you get, you want it to be valuable,” Nagy said. “We’re losing reps right now in the OTAs. We’ll have to get them back in training camp and be creative as a staff. We’ll make it work. Mitch and Nick have been great in the classroom. Obviously the competition hasn’t started over the internet but they’re excited and we’re looking forward to it. “The biggest thing with us and we understand the outside world, that’s very natural. There’s dates and times that everyone has to go by and we made a decision. It took us one hour to make a couple of phone calls, explain it to Mitch and we all moved on. He’s very, very competitive. What I think this is, it’s a very healthy competition between him and Nick. They’re both very good people which makes this a lot easier. But they’re both very competitive and so it’s going to bring the most out of them. He handled it great and I’m very proud of him for that and we’re looking forward to the future.”

This week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears intend on playing both Foles and Trubisky in the preseason.

“All of us in the public, and even some who don’t end up at Bears training camp, are going to get a first-hand look at who is winning the quarterback competition in game situations, assuming we have preseason games later on in August,” Rapoport said.

From @NFLTotalAccess on Monday: The #Bears expect to play both QBs in the preseason, a change from the past that should make their QB battle more interesting. pic.twitter.com/hnYEvp0LJe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 26, 2020

Chicago is coming off an 8-8 season in which it finished third in the NFC North and missed the playoffs.