Late Tuesday night, a telling report emerged about Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy and his future with the organization.

According to a report from Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Nagy made an “unusual” move on Tuesday. Biggs reported Nagy canceled all scheduled meetings for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“That was before Nagy canceled all meetings scheduled for the rest of Tuesday afternoon and evening, the sources said, a highly unusual move that prompted one source to wonder if Nagy is resigned to his fate,” Biggs said.

But that’s not all. Nagy reportedly told the media earlier on Tuesday that he was not scheduled to meet with Bears ownership. However, later in the day, he reportedly did.

Here’s more from the report:

While Nagy told media during his midday news conference he was not scheduled to meet with his bosses this week — not surprising considering the quick turnaround for the Thanksgiving Day game — he told players after the walk-through that he did have a “productive” meeting with ownership, sources said.

A report from earlier in the week suggested Nagy will be fired following the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions.

Nagy said the report isn’t true. However, fans already know the writing is on the wall for the head coach.

Detroit and Chicago kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX.