Bears Reportedly Interested In Veteran NFL Running Back

The only downside to the Chicago Bears’ epic comeback over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday is that Tarik Cohen suffered a season-ending injury on a punt return.

Cohen tore his ACL last weekend, which is unfortunate news for the dynamic tailback. He actually signed an extension with the Bears just days before suffering the injury.

Since the Bears can no longer utilize Cohen this season, the coaching staff is desperately looking for reinforcements on the open market. According to the NFL’s tryout/visit list, the Bears worked out Lamar Miller on Wednesday.

Miller missed the entire 2019 season due to a torn ACL, but he has made a full recovery and hopes to receive another chance in the NFL.

Today's tryout/visit list includes … • The Bears working out RB Lamar Miller.

• The Broncos hosting DT Timmy Jernigan. pic.twitter.com/p3TF3JeVHJ — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 30, 2020

It’s not going to be easy to replace a shifty running back like Cohen, who caught 150 passes over the last two seasons combined. On the flip side, Miller could potentially give Matt Nagy a solid backup behind David Montgomery.

Now that Cohen is out of the picture, Montgomery will be the workhorse back for Chicago. He’ll need a breather from time to time though, which is why signing Miller makes a lot of sense.

During the 2018 season, Miller had 1,136 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns with the Houston Texans. That type of production could help the undefeated Bears stay in the hunt for the NFC North crown.