Bears Legend Devin Hester Makes Opinion On Justin Fields Clear

If the Chicago Bears are going to quickly turn their franchise around, they'll need second-year quarterback Justin Fields to be a star.

The Bears traded up to select Fields in the first round of the 2021 draft. However, it's important to note that was the old regime's decision.

We recently caught up with Bears legend Devin Hester to discuss a plethora of topics, which includes Fields' future in the Windy City.

Hester believes the Bears need to invest in more weapons for Fields. Additionally, he wants the coaching staff to play to the young quarterback's strengths.

"I think you see that he gets better with more reps," Hester told The Spun. "I do strongly feel that Chicago needs to surround him with more weapons. I think the play-calling needs to use him in a way where he’s comfortable. I don’t know if it’s the right offensive scheme for him. But I do know that when you invest in a quarterback in the first round, you need to meet in the middle. When I say that, I mean you need to utilize what he’s been blessed with. You can’t take his special traits away from him. You knew what you were getting when you drafted him. Now, you need to find a scheme that best fits with his skillset."

Fields looked very good at times on Monday night against the New England Patriots, completing 13-of-21 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown and an interception. He also had 82 yards and a score on the ground.

The Bears will try to build off Monday night's when they face the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.