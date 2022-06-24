Bears Linebacker Reportedly Arrested For Gun Possession

In April, the Chicago Bears signed Matt Adams to a one-year deal. On Thursday, the team received some troubling news regarding the veteran linebacker.

According to TMZ Sports, Adams was arrested for gun possession.

Adams was questioned by the police after he was stopped near a car that was reported stolen. When the cops searched this vehicle, they found a loaded handgun and extended mag.

TMZ is reporting that Adams had a permit for the gun. However, it was not issued by the state of Illinois.

As a result, Adams was booked for unlawful used of weapon. He was also cited for having a "high capacity magazine and metal piercing bullets."

Adams, 26, signed with the Bears this offseason so he can reunite with Matt Eberflus. They spent the last four seasons together on the Indianapolis Colts.

Whether or not this incident will affect Adams' role in Chicago is unclear.

Adams is due in court in August. He was still in custody as of early Friday morning.