The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bears Lineman Has Interesting Comparison For Justin Fields

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, former Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields finally saw significant action on the NFL field.

Chicago Bears starting quarterback Andy Dalton suffered a knee injury near the end of the first half. Fields stepped in and completed 6-of-13 passing for 60 yards and an interception.

He also added 31 yards on the ground. Following his performance this weekend, a fellow Bears player had an interesting comparison for the rookie quarterback.

Star left tackle Jason Peters reportedly said that Fields reminds him of longtime Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick.

Peters made the comparison when talking about how he needs to play differently with Fields at quarterback versus Dalton.

“Yeah, I’m definitely going to work on that all week, just kicking more and getting more depth,” he said. “That way when [Fields] bails out of the pocket he’s got a clean pocket.”

He then suggested Fields and Michael Vick are comparable with how they use their feet. Here’s more of what he said via the Chicago Sun Times.

“Well guys like Justin and Mike, those kind of guys that can use their feet, they’re always going to try to make a play … ” he said. “So those kinds of guys are scary. They’re definitely similar [in terms of] arm strength and mobility.”

Fields will most likely get the start this weekend against the Cleveland Browns.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.