Bears Lineman Has Interesting Comparison For Justin Fields

Over the weekend, former Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields finally saw significant action on the NFL field.

Chicago Bears starting quarterback Andy Dalton suffered a knee injury near the end of the first half. Fields stepped in and completed 6-of-13 passing for 60 yards and an interception.

He also added 31 yards on the ground. Following his performance this weekend, a fellow Bears player had an interesting comparison for the rookie quarterback.

Star left tackle Jason Peters reportedly said that Fields reminds him of longtime Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick.

#Bears LT Jason Peters said that QB Justin Fields reminds him of Michael Vick. Strange comp — Vick, a lefty, and with all due respect to Fields, was on another level (above everyone) as an open-field runner. Still, we'll take it! — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) September 21, 2021

Peters made the comparison when talking about how he needs to play differently with Fields at quarterback versus Dalton.

“Yeah, I’m definitely going to work on that all week, just kicking more and getting more depth,” he said. “That way when [Fields] bails out of the pocket he’s got a clean pocket.”

He then suggested Fields and Michael Vick are comparable with how they use their feet. Here’s more of what he said via the Chicago Sun Times.

“Well guys like Justin and Mike, those kind of guys that can use their feet, they’re always going to try to make a play … ” he said. “So those kinds of guys are scary. They’re definitely similar [in terms of] arm strength and mobility.”

Fields will most likely get the start this weekend against the Cleveland Browns.