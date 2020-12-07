Bears Running Back Has Brutally Honest Message For The Lions

The Detroit Lions pulled off a big-time second half comeback win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Detroit outscored Chicago by 14 points in the second half to beat the Bears, 34-30, on Sunday afternoon. Matthew Stafford’s team is now 5-7 on the season.

Bears running back Tarik Cohen isn’t very impressed, though.

The injured running back had a brutally honest message for the Lions following Sunday’s game.

“Lions fans we split 1-1 . Y’all suck (always) and we suck (just for rn) too . Shut up about it,” Cohen wrote on social media late on Sunday night.

He might have a point there…

Stafford, meanwhile, was very happy to get a win in the first game of the post-Matt Patricia era. He was impressed by interim coach Darrell Bevell.

“I’m obviously really happy for him, happy for our team,” Stafford said, per ESPN.com. “He cares about our guys. He’s only been on the offensive side of the ball for the majority of his time here, obviously only one week here with everybody. But I think his energy is infectious and guys feed off it and I really appreciate him as a person and just happy that he helped us get the win today. Guys went out there and played fast and free and it wasn’t perfect, you know, there’s plays we want back, but never quit, never really looked at the scoreboard. Just keep playing and let it all kind of figure itself out and it did.”