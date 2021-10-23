Bears Lose Star Player Before Game vs. Buccaneers

The Bears has suffered a significant loss to their defensive line just 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s Buccaneers game.

The Chicago Bears have downgraded stud defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to “out” for Sunday’s game. Hicks is dealing with a groin injury.

The Bears defensive lineman got hurt on the Chicago defense’s first play of the Lions game on Oct. 3.

“Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday’s game in Tampa,” the team announced via ChicagoBears.com. “The 10-year NFL veteran returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. Hicks did not travel to Tampa with the team.

“Hicks hurt his groin on the defense’s first play Oct. 3 in a win over the Lions. He sat out the following week against the Raiders but played last Sunday versus the Packers.”

#Bears roster moves:

– OL Dieter Eiselen and DT Margus Hunt have been flexed from the PS to the active roster (COVID-19 replacements)

– RB Damien Williams has been activated from Reserve/COVID-19

– DT Akiem Hicks did not travel with the team and has been downgraded to OUT — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 23, 2021

The Chicago Bears are off to a pretty surprising 3-3 start to the 2021 season. There’s a general feeling they may have turned a corner with Justin Fields under center.

The bad news is that Fields will have to try and keep pace with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense on Sunday afternoon. Few teams have proven successful in such a quest.

Without defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, his backup Angelo Blackson will have to be sharp. He has 18 tackles and an interception this season.

The Bears take on the Buccaneers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.