Bears Make Decision On Former All-Pro Robert Quinn’s Contract

Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn has found no trouble getting to the quarterback through just five games this season. But the Bears have just made a rather interesting decision on his current contract.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have just restructured Quinn’s contract to free up some cap space. Per the report, the move will create $3,512,500 in cap room for the Bears this season. They initially had just $800,000. The team has nearly $31 million tied up in future salary caps with the move, Rapoport says.

Quinn has been solid for the Bears through five games this season. Despite playing less than 75-percent of the team’s defensive snaps, he’s second on the team with 4.5 sacks and tied for the team lead in QB hits with six.

Quinn’s production through these first five games already largely exceed what he did through 15 games with the Bears last year. And the Bears defense has benefitted, ranking in the top 10.

The #Bears restructured the contract of pass-rusher Robert Quinn, source said, to create $3,512,500 in cap room. Previously, they had only $800,000 of room and simply needed more to operate. Chicago now has moved $30.93M into future caps. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2021

A first-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in 2011, Robert Quinn quickly emerged as an elite pass rusher in his first few seasons.

Between 2012 and 2014, Quinn had 40 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and 71 QB hits. He made the Pro Bowl twice and was voted First-Team All-Pro in 2013.

But injuries slowed his career, and in 2018 he was traded to the Miami Dolphins. After one year in Miami, he was traded again to the Dallas Cowboys, where he had his second-best year, recording 11.5 sacks in 14 games.

Quinn parlayed his success in Dallas into a five-year, $70 million contract with the Bears in 2020.

He’s proving to be worth the money this year.

