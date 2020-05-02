Bears Reportedly Make Final Decision On Mitchell Trubisky’s Future

Mitchell Trubisky is running out of time to secure his starting gig in Chicago. The Bears have officially decided they will not be picking up the former No. 2 overall pick’s 5th-year option.

It was moving this direction for the past couple weeks now. Trubisky simply hasn’t done enough to impress folks in Chicago.

The Bears brought in veteran QB Nick Foles this off-season to provide insurance behind the UNC alum. But if Trubisky fails to garner a few wins early in the 2020 season, Matt Nagy could wind up handing the reins over to the more proven Foles.

Chicago’s decision to decline Trubisky’s 5th-year option could prove disastrous. If anything, it certainly won’t boost his confidence which has been drastically depleted after a rough three years with the Bears. NFL insider Tom Pelissero has the latest:

The #Bears are declining the fifth-year option on QB Mitch Trubisky, source said. The team has liked Trubisky’s attitude since the Nick Foles trade and it’ll be an open competition. A chance for Trubisky to make himself a lot of money before his contract expires next March. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 2, 2020

Trubisky hasn’t been awful in Chicago. But he certainly hasn’t lived up to his No. 2 overall pick hype.

The former North Carolina quarterback has posted a 23-18 record over three years with the Bears. Trubisky has a 48 to 29 touchdown-interception ratio during that span. Cutting down on turnovers and quicker decision making are a must if he hopes to keep his starting job.

Trubisky needs a statement year if he hopes to make some big-time money in the 2021 off-season.