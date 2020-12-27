Report: The Bears Are Leaning 1 Way With Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy is one of the notable head coaches believed to be on the hot seat heading into the conclusion of the 2020 regular season.

However, it appears that Nagy will be safe for 2021.

The Bears have played well as of late, including quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who has responded well to an early-season benching.

Chicago is 7-7 on the season and could make the playoffs if things break right down the stretch. The Bears should be able to get a win against Jacksonville on Sunday.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are believed to be leaning one way with Nagy.

“Multiple people around NFL believe the Bears will retain Matt Nagy for 2021, as a win over Jacksonville would ensure three seasons of at least eight wins. Final two weeks must play out but Nagy’s team responded to midseason struggles and coach appears well-positioned,” he reports.

Of course, things could change in a hurry, especially if Chicago loses to Jacksonville on Sunday.

Kickoff between the Bears and the Jaguars is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on CBS.