Matt Nagy Shares Honest Admission On Play-Calling Criticism

The excitement of the Chicago Bears offseason, headlined by the move up to grab Justin Fields in the middle of the first round, has come crashing down four games into the season. The Bears are 1-2, with losses to the two toughest tests on the schedule so far—the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns—by 20 points each. They’re at a stark -37 point differential for the season so far.

Last weekend’s 26-6 beatdown by the Browns was a real setback. With Andy Dalton out, rookie Justin Fields was given his first opportunity to start, and it was ugly.

He went just 6-for-20 for 68 yards, adding 12 yards on the ground. Fields, an incredibly mobile quarterback who navigated the pocket very well at Ohio State, was sacked nine times by Myles Garrett and company.

Fields may not be ready yet. Head coach Matt Nagy has caught plenty of flak for his playcalling, to the point where he won’t even confirm whether he’ll be making those calls going forward. He did say the criticism of what the Bears have run so far is “fair,” without speaking much on what changes will take place as a result.

.@BradBiggs: Matt Nagy was as clear as mud about who will call offensive plays for the Bears on Sunday vs. the Lions. But what he didn't say — that he will continue in the role — indicates a good chance Bill Lazor and/or others will take the reins.https://t.co/psMhB2bSOA — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) September 29, 2021

“The best part of the last 48 to 72 hours is we’ve had some amazing, healthy conversations between coaches and coaches, between coaches and players, players and players, players and coaches,” Nagy said, when asked about the Bears plans at play caller, per the Chicago Tribune. “That’s what I appreciate most, and so without getting into specifics of what we’re going to do and (who) we’re going to do it with — not just that stuff but other topics — I’m going to keep that internal and I think that’s the best part right now for us.”

There has been plenty of speculation whether veteran offensive coordinator Bill Lazor will take over those duties. That may well be the case, but Nagy isn’t tipping his cap.

Whichever Bears coach does it on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, if they don’t get decent production from Fields, Dalton, or Nick Foles under center, we’ll be counting down the weeks until the next Chicago Bears coaching search for someone who can rebuild this offense.