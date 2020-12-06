The Bears Are Reportedly Targeting A Major College Head Coach

The Chicago Bears are one of several NFL teams that could make a head coaching change this offseason.

Chicago has disappointed this season, going 5-6 on the season following last Sunday’s blowout loss to Green Bay. The Bears have been especially bad at the quarterback position, with Matt Nagy rotating between Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky.

Many expect a change to come in the offseason.

CBS Sports is reporting that the Bears are targeting a major college football head coach to take over the franchise.

Jason La Canfora had more:

If the Chicago Bears conduct a coaching search next month — and numerous league sources have indicated it is far more likely than not that will be the case — Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald will be at the top of their wish list. Frustration is mounting within ownership about the performance of coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, sources said, and Fitzgerald has long had the attention of ownership. Northwestern is having another excellent season and while the former Wildcat player has long asserted he hoped to coach in Evanston for life, he did grant the Packers an audience about their head coaching job two years ago before quickly withdrawing, and the Bears have long been identified by those close to him as the one NFL job he might seriously entertain at the appropriate time.

Fitzgerald is a Northwestern alum and many believe he’ll be a Wildcats lifer. He has his program in the Big Ten Championship Game this year and they should have major momentum heading into 2021.

However, the Chicago Bears job is a prestigious one – and a local one for Fitzgerald.

Could he turn that down?