Report: Bears Attempted Notable Quarterback Trade

No team has had more movement at the quarterback position this offseason than the Chicago Bears.

The NFC North franchise let former top draft pick Mitch Trubisky leave for the Buffalo Bills. The Bears then signed former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton in free agency. Dalton was signed to be Chicago’s starting quarterback for 2021.

However, those plans might have changed on draft night. The Bears traded up in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft to select former Ohio State Buckeyes star Justin Fields. The former college football star might not be ready to start come Week 1, though many are calling for that to be the plan.

There’s another notable quarterback on the Bears’ roster, too: Nick Foles.

According to a report, Chicago attempted to trade the veteran quarterback earlier this offseason. However, there were not any takers.

The Chicago Bears tried to trade quarterback Nick Foles to the Philadelphia Eagles and other teams but no one wanted him, per @caplannfl. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 8, 2021

Foles, 32, threw for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. He started nine games for the Bears in 2020.

It’s unclear what Chicago plans to do at the quarterback position in 2021, though it will be either Dalton or Fields behind center.

While there were no takers on Foles earlier this offseason, that could change as we get closer to the regular season.