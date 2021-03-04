NFC Team Rumored To Have Massive Offer For Deshaun Watson

The Chicago Bears had a chance to select Deshaun Watson in the 2017 NFL Draft. Instead, the NFC North franchise selected Mitch Trubisky at No. 2 overall.

Chicago still might have a chance at landing Watson, though.

The superstar quarterback has reportedly made it very clear that he wants out of Houston. The Texans, though, appear to be uninterested in trading their franchise quarterback.

Still, teams are reportedly trying hard to change the Texans’ mind. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington, the team most interested in doing that might be the Chicago Bears. Darlington said it will be tough to find a team willing to give up as much as the Bears are right now.

“It’s gonna be tough to find a team that’s willing to give up as much as the Bears will right now,” Darlington said on NFL Live.

The Bears aren’t the only team interested in Watson, as five franchises have reportedly called the Texans about Watson as of this week.

However, it’s clear that Chicago is looking to upgrade its quarterback position heading into the 2021 season.

Several notable quarterbacks have been linked to the NFC North franchise. It will be interesting to see who they end up with.