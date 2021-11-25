Bears Announce Decision On WR Allen Robinson For Game vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears will officially be without former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson II for a Thanksgiving clash with the Detroit Lions.

According to an official announcement from the Bears, Robinson will be inactive for Thursday’s matinee. He was listed as doubtful on Wednesday and didn’t practice throughout the week, so the news of his official status for the NFC North game confirms what the organization had assumed would be the case.

Robinson isn’t the only notable member of the Bears that won’t be available this afternoon. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields, running back Damien Williams and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks all will miss a pivotal divisional matchup against the Lions.

Robinson has been battling a nagging hamstring injury that dates back to the Bears Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 9. He’s done his best to battle through the discomfort, but he’ll now miss his second straight contest at a time when Chicago desperately needs him.

The Bears haven’t been able to generate much offense this season, but it’s been particularly tough sledding in recent weeks. Chicago has now lost five games in a row and is heading into Detroit on Thursday with a dismal 3-7 record.

Andy Dalton will assume responsibility under center with Fields out and he’ll be forced to favor other receivers with Robinson inactive. Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin figure to be the two biggest targets for the Bears on Thursday, but Matt Nagy will need to get creative if he wants to score enough points to beat the Lions.

Kickoff between Chicago and Detroit is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.