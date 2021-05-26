The Spun

Report: NFL Ownership Family Discussing Selling Franchise

A general view of the Chicago Bears stadium.CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: A general view of Soldier Field as the Chicago Bears play the Miami Dolphins on October 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dolphins defeated the Bears 27-14. (Photo by John Konstantaras/Getty Images)

For the past few weeks, there has been some talk about the Chicago Bears potentially leaving Soldier Field. If that move does happen in the future, it may occur under a new leadership group.

According to Jim O’Donnell of the Daily Herald, there are some internal discussions going on among members of the McCaskey family about potentially selling the Bears in the near future.

“There is some internal strife going on among family members to sell … now,” a source close to the McCaskey family told O’Donnell.

The Halas/McCaskey family is approaching its fifth generation with the club. With so much talk surrounding where the Bears will play their home games, the time might be right for a new ownership group.

In the event the McCaskey family decides to sell the Bears, there are apparently three suitors to watch out for – Pat Ryan, Jeff Bezos and Neil Bluhm.

O’Donnell believes Ryan would be the favorite since he already owns 19.7 percent of the team alongside Andrew McKenna. He also has two sons, Pat Ryan Jr. and Rob Ryan, who could eventually carry the torch if/when their time comes.

Bezos buying the Bears would most likely turn the most heads since he’s become a well-known figure due to his success with Amazon. He was also linked to the Washington Football Team earlier this year.

The Bears are currently worth an estimated $3.5 billion, according to the Daily Herald.


