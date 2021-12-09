Bears Player Was Asked If He Hates Aaron Rodgers

There’s no love lost between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers. And there may be even less between the Bears and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Ahead of Sunday’s Bears-Packers game, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was bluntly asked “How much do you have Aaron Rodgers?” And Johnson had a rather interesting answer about the Packers star QB.

“That’s a strong word,” Johnson said. He quickly moved on from that topic but left it at that.

Bears and Packers fans were perplexed about the question being asked in the first place. But some would argue it’s appropriate given Rodgers’ actions at the end of the last meeting between the two NFC North rivals.

.@MarkPotash opens up Jaylon Johnson’s press conference with: “How much do you hate Aaron Rodgers?” Johnson: “That’s a strong word.” — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 9, 2021

In Week 6, Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a 24-14 win over the Bears. During the game, some Bears fans decided to start flipping the three-time NFL MVP the bird.

So after scoring the game-winning touchdown and coming face-to-face with some Bears fans, Rodgers had some fun at their expense. He yelled “I own you” at a section of the Soldier Field stands.

Rodgers got into a little bit of trouble for acting so brazenly but wasn’t punished. However, he turned the heat up in the Bears-Packers rivalry all the way to the top.

While the upcoming game between the two teams may have the same result, it’ll be shocking if it has the same energy.