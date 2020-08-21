Earlier this offseason, the Chicago Bears traded for quarterback Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The trade shocked the NFL world and sent a clear message to current starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Foles was brought in as competition for Trubisky, the former No. 2 overall pick.

The former North Carolina quarterback looked like a budding star during the 2018 season. Unfortunately, he took a major step back in 2019 and the Bears decided it was time to shake things up.

Trubisky clearly received the message because he’s already making changes heading into the 2020 season. In an interview with Kay Adams of Good Morning Football, he said he’s changed his mechanics.

“I tweaked my mechanics a little bit this offseason to help get the ball out quicker,” Trubisky said on the show.

"I tweaked my mechanics a little bit this offseason to help get the ball out quicker." @ChicagoBears QB @Mtrubisky10 tells us what he's been focusing on heading into the season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iV9t3FuSbO — GMFB (@gmfb) August 21, 2020

During the 2018 season, Trubisky racked up 3,223 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He added another 421 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

In 2019, the former Tar Heel took a step back with 3,138 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also added just 193 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Head coach Matt Nagy decided to have Trubisky drop back more during the 2019 season. It was a questionable decision, one that led to a rough year for the young quarterback.

The Bears are hoping Trubisky can return to that 2018 form. If not, it might be time for Nick Foles.