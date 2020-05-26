NFL Insider Has Latest On Bears’ Plan At Quarterback

The Chicago Bears are in a relatively rare position for the NFL this coming season. The team is set to have a legitimate quarterback battle.

Mitch Trubisky is just a few years removed from being the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. He’s had flashes, but overall he’s been a relative disappointment for where he was taken.

The Bears declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Trubisky. More importantly, the team signed former Super Bowl champion Nick Foles, who missed much of his only season with the Jacksonville Jaguars due to injury in 2019. Most expect Foles to win the job.

While many teams have been cutting back on play for their most important players in preseason, the Bears need to figure out their Week 1 starting quarterback. As a result, both Trubisky and Foles will be very active in the preseason, according to Ian Rapoport. He spoke to NFL Total Access about the situation on Monday.

From @NFLTotalAccess on Monday: The #Bears expect to play both QBs in the preseason, a change from the past that should make their QB battle more interesting. pic.twitter.com/hnYEvp0LJe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 26, 2020

“It does sound like this quarterback competition, which is going to be so fascinating—Nick Foles vs. Mitchell Trubisky—it’s not only going to play out during reps in training camp, it’s going to play out in preseason games,” Rapoport reports.

“All of us in the public, and even some who don’t end up at Bears training camp, are going to get a first-hand look at who is winning the quarterback competition in game situations, assuming we have preseason games later on in August,” the NFL Network league insider continued.

Rapoport says that on top of the QB competition, head coach Matt Nagy wasn’t happy with how the Bears offense looked all of last year after sitting most starters in preseason. He appears set to go against the direction that most teams have taken things in recent summers.

The Bears, who had sky-high expectations entering 2019, finished 8-8, and in third place in the NFC North behind the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, who made the playoffs.

[Ian Rapoport]