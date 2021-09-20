Bears Release Official Statement On Starting Quarterback

If there was any doubt over what the situation is with the Chicago Bears quarterback room, the team dispelled it today with their latest statement.

According to Bears insider Brad Biggs, a Bears public relations official came into the media room today with a message from head coach Matt Nagy. Per the statement, Andy Dalton is the team’s starting quarterback when he is healthy.

Dalton was injured in yesterday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields took the reins afterwards but only mustered three points, throwing an interception in the process.

Fields finished with six completions for 60 yards and an interception. He also had 31 rushing yards.

Justin Fields is the Chicago Bears’ quarterback of the future, but not of the present. Matt Nagy has maintained throughout the offseason that Andy Dalton is the team’s “QB1.”

But if Andy Dalton is injured, Fields will naturally get all of the first-team reps for the time being. And if he plays at a level higher than Dalton, Nagy will be hard-pressed to stick with Dalton after he heals up.

The Bears have a challenging next couple of weeks ahead. They have games against the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders.

Will Matt Nagy stay true to his word and stick with Andy Dalton as the starter? Or will Justin Fields play his way into the starting job?