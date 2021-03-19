On Thursday night, the Chicago Bears released one of the team’s best defensive players – a move that had other players questioning the team.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the team released star corner Kyle Fuller in an effort clear up cap space. Chicago saved $11 million with the move and can save up to $15.5 million against the cap if it’s a post-June 1 move.

Star safety Eddie Jackson took to Twitter with a message that he later deleted from the social media platform. “At this point,” he said along with a facepalm emoji.

Fuller’s release and Jackson’s displeasure weren’t the only bits of bad news for Bears fans, though. On Thursday night, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported the Bears gave star defensive lineman Akiem Hicks permission to seek a trade.

From the report:

The Bears have given defensive lineman Akiem Hicks permission to seek a trade, sources say. Whether or not that remains the case is unknown. Hicks is entering the final year of his contract and is due to earn $10.5 million this season. A source said Hicks wants a substantial raise in a new contract if he’s traded, which seems unlikely.

Hicks is one of the best run-stopping defensive lineman in the league. If he were to hit the open market, he would net the Bears a pretty penny.

However, holding onto Hicks might be the better idea. Head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace need to win in 2021 to cement their job status.