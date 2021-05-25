Bears Reportedly Interested In Veteran Cornerback

The Chicago Bears spent a large portion of their offseason reshuffling their secondary, cutting Kyle Fuller and signing Desmond Trufant. Although the team has already begun OTAs, the front office might not be done making moves at the cornerback position.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears have expressed interest in veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Chicago isn’t the only NFC North squad interested in Breeland. He actually took a visit with the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Breeland spent the past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, racking up 86 tackles, 17 pass breakups, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries. He played a key role in their Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, intercepting a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo.

The #Bears are right against the salary cap and have expressed optimism in the competition they've created at cornerback. But – at minimum – they are window shopping right now when it comes to veteran options on the street, including Bashaud Breeland.https://t.co/dnKyR7Kya0 — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) May 25, 2021

The Bears have a nice combination of youth and experience in their secondary, but they can still use a bit more help. Adding a veteran like Breeland wouldn’t hurt at all, especially since he has experience playing in the division.

Another reason why signing Breeland would be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Bears is because he wouldn’t cost very much. He even said it himself on Twitter.

“You would think I’m asking for ten mill or something,” Breeland tweeted. “Like I’m really out here out pricing myself that was the narrative the past two years haha I just say give me what I deserve don’t believe the hype.”

Bears fans, do you want the front office to sign Bashaud Breeland?