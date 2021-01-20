Bears Reportedly Interviewed Franchise Legend For D-Coordinator

The Chicago Bears reportedly reached into their past this week in their continued search for a new defensive coordinator.

According to Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, the Bears interviewed Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary for their defensive coordinator vacancy this week. Singletary, who starred for the Bears from 1981-1992, is one of the greatest players in franchise history.

From a coaching perspective, he hasn’t been in the NFL since 2016, when he served as a defensive assistant for the Los Angeles Rams. Since then, Singletary has been a high school head coach in Texas and with the Memphis Generals of the AAF, as well as a defensive coordinator for The Spring League.

Singletary does not have NFL experience as a defensive coordinator, but was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from midway through the 2008 season through Week 16 in 2010. He posted an 18-22 record as a head coach.

From 2011-13, Singletary was a special assistant to the head coach and linebackers coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

Hearing that the #Bears interviewed team legend Mike Singletary for their defensive coordinator opening earlier this week. My @TheAthleticNFL story on Singletary here (along with more on the DC search from @kfishbain):https://t.co/4kGHkZtXya — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) January 20, 2021

In addition to Singletary, the Bears have also reportedly interviewed former Giants and Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher and Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon.

Chicago is looking for a replacement for Chuck Pagano, who retired following the team’s Wild Card playoff loss against the New Orleans Saints.