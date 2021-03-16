The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bears Reportedly Made ‘Very Aggressive’ Run At Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday night.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 25: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks jogs during warm-up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Any Chicago Bears fan who was hoping the team could swing a trade for Russell Wilson wound up being very disappointed on Tuesday.

This afternoon, the Bears signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth $10 million. Such a move means it is incredibly unlikely Chicago eventually obtains Wilson.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears did at least try to trade for Wilson before adding Dalton. In fact, the team reportedly put forth “a very aggressive pursuit” of the eight-time Pro Bowler.

As of now, Seattle continues to say it will not trade its franchise quarterback.

Without question, this is a disappointing outcome considering how much speculation there was about the Bears being the landing spot for Wilson, if he is indeed traded.

It still appears unlikely that happens, but if it does, two of the reported four teams Wilson was interested in (Chicago and Dallas), have presumably been eliminated from contention.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.