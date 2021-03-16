Bears Reportedly Made ‘Very Aggressive’ Run At Russell Wilson

Any Chicago Bears fan who was hoping the team could swing a trade for Russell Wilson wound up being very disappointed on Tuesday.

This afternoon, the Bears signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth $10 million. Such a move means it is incredibly unlikely Chicago eventually obtains Wilson.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears did at least try to trade for Wilson before adding Dalton. In fact, the team reportedly put forth “a very aggressive pursuit” of the eight-time Pro Bowler.

As of now, Seattle continues to say it will not trade its franchise quarterback.

Chicago made "a very aggressive pursuit" of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, per sources, and the Bears were told that Seattle is not trading him at this time. The Bears were one of four teams Wilson's agent named as a place of interest. Now Chicago has an agreement with Andy Dalton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Without question, this is a disappointing outcome considering how much speculation there was about the Bears being the landing spot for Wilson, if he is indeed traded.

It still appears unlikely that happens, but if it does, two of the reported four teams Wilson was interested in (Chicago and Dallas), have presumably been eliminated from contention.