Bears Reportedly Make Decision On Mitchell Trubisky’s 5th Year Option

Time is running out for Mitchell Trubisky to make a statement in Chicago. According to the latest report, the Bears may have already made a decision as to whether they’ll be keeping the UNC alum around for the long haul.

Trubisky is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Bears QB is set to make $4.5 million in the 2020 season.

Chicago has a massive decision to make as to whether or not it’ll pick up Trubisky’s fifth-year option. But if the Bears choose to do so, they’ll have to pay Trubisky around $24 million in 2021.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Saturday that there’s a growing belief Chicago will not pick up Trubiksy’s fifth-year option. Schefter has the latest on the developing situation:

Bears haven’t made any official announcement on whether they will pick up QB Mitchell Trubisky’s fifth-year option, but people around the league believe they will not. Should the Bears pick up Trubiksky’s option, the salary projects to be over $24 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020

The Bears haven’t been impressed with Trubisky after drafting him second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. If the UNC alum doesn’t have a solid season in 2020, his time could be up in Chicago.

To spark a bit of quarterback competition for the 2020 campaign, the Bears brought in veteran QB Nick Foles this off-season. Trubisky will still likely be the starter. But if he slips up at any point next season, Foles could be his replacement.

Trubisky has a big year ahead of him if he hopes to remain a starting quarterback in the NFL.