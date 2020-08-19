Bears Reportedly Signing Formerly Retired NFL WR

The Chicago Bears are bringing a wide receiver out of retirement and signing him to their roster.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Bears are signing wide receiver Rodney Adams to the team. Adams has spent the last two seasons retired and only recently came out of retirement.

The 25-year-old wide receiver from USF was a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2017 NFL Draft. He appeared in one game and was waived in the middle of his rookie season. He spent the rest of it on the practice squad.

After the 2017 season, Adams signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts. But he retired a few months later.

Adams came off the reserve/retired list this past January, but on August 2 the Colts waived him.

Adams joins a Bears wide receivers room that is growing very large. He’s now one of 12 wide receivers on the team’s roster. And among pass catchers, he’s one of 19 if you account for the seven tight ends.

But if Adams still has the 4.4 speed that he showed off at the 2017 Combine, he has a chance of making an impact in training camp.

The Bears can certainly use all of the talented wide receivers they can get in such a crucial year for their QBs room.

