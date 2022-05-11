Bears Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have added another veteran option to their quarterback room.

Chicago is signing Nathan Peterman to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Peterman spent the last three seasons as a backup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

With the Bears, Peterman will join Justin Fields, the incumbent starter, and Trevor Siemian, as QBs on the roster.

A fifth-round pick of the Bills in 2017, Peterman appeared in eight games with four starts in two seasons with Buffalo. He completed 68-of-130 passes for 548 yards, three touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

With the Raiders, Peterman only played twice in three-plus seasons, completing 3-of-5 passes for 25 yards.

If he has to play meaningful snaps for the Bears, that will be bad news for them, but having Peterman as their No. 3 quarterback isn't terrible.