The Chicago Bears have already been without starting running back David Montgomery for the last few weeks and now appear to be losing his backup for this Sunday’s match-up with the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears reportedly placed veteran ballcarrier Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. At this point, it’s unclear whether or not the 29-year-old tested positive or was just a close contact to someone that tested positive for the virus.

Williams just joined the Bears this offseason after stops with the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs. He was vaulted into the starting spot for last weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders when Montgomery went down and racked up 84 total yards and a touchdown in the upset victory.

Williams could theoretically return from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for Sunday’s game if he tests negative on both Friday and Saturday and is vaccinated. However, no player has returned that quickly from the list since it was implemented last season.

The #Bears placed RB Damien Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 14, 2021

With Williams likely out for the weekend, rookie Khalil Herbert is the next man up for the Bears. The sixth round pick out of Virginia Tech already took on a major role in the offense this past weekend, racking up 75 yards on 18 carries.

Chicago will likely ask a lot of Herbert against the Green Bay on Sunday. The Packers have been among the best defenses against the run this year, meaning the rookie will face a tough test in just his sixth NFL game.

The Bears and the Packers will kick-off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.