Bears Running Back Reportedly Still Away From Team

Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams missed yet another practice on Thursday.

Williams, who is currently on the reserve/COVID list, can’t return until Saturday at the earlier, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 29-year-old is unvaccinated and is required to miss 10 days as a result. Because he can’t return until Saturday, it seems unlikely Williams will be able to give it a go against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday.

Bears’ RB Damien Williams, on the Reseve/COVID-19 list, was not at practice again today and couldn’t be cleared until Saturday at the earliest because he’s unvaccinated and there’s a mandatory 10-day waiting period. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2021

Considering Damien Williams can’t even be around his teammates right now, it’s highly unlikely he plays on Sunday. Khalil Herbert should get plenty of run, as a result.

Herbert has had impressive back-to-back performances. He carried the rock 18 times for 75 yards against the Raiders in Week 5 and 19 times for 97 yards and one touchdown in Week 6.

Matt Nagy liked what he saw from his rookie running back last Sunday. He’s hoping to see it again this weekend.

“I really liked the way that he ran the football,” Nagy said, via SI.com. “It was just like last week (vs. Las Vegas)—when he makes the one cut and stocks that left or right foot in the ground, he gets vertical, makes some good plays.”

Williams’ absence has certainly opened the door for the rookie back, and he’s taken full advantage.

Herbert could have his best week yet if Williams is once again unavailable on Sunday when the Bears take on the Buccaneers.