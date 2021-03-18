The Bears’ Full Offer For Russell Wilson Has Been Revealed

The Chicago Bears signed a new quarterback on Tuesday in Andy Dalton, but before that happened, the NFC North franchise reportedly made a big run at Russell Wilson.

Chicago is one of four preferred landing spots for Wilson, who is rumored to want out of Seattle.

However, the Bears were reportedly told by the Seahawks that Wilson is not being moved at this time.

“Chicago made “a very aggressive pursuit” of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, per sources, and the Bears were told that Seattle is not trading him at this time,” Adam Schefter reported.

We found out more about the Bears’ offer on Wednesday. Both Dan Patrick and Jason La Canfora shared the full details of the Bears’ offer.

Here’s what Chicago reportedly offered:

Three first round NFL Draft picks

A third round NFL Draft pick

A “swath” of players to choose from, including Khalil Mack

As the great @dpshow reported, Bears offered 3 1st and a 3 for Russell Wilson plus players. I'm told Seattle was offered a swath of players to choose from – including Mack and Hicks – with the possibility 1 or more could be dealt. But picks aren't that high and no QB for SEA … — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 17, 2021

Unfortunately for the Bears, they lack top NFL Draft picks and intriguing young players on rookie contracts.

So, Wilson will remain in Seattle.

The question, of course, is will Wilson still be in Seattle when Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season arrives?