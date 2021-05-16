The Bears Signed A New Wide Receiver On Sunday

The Chicago Bears passing game left something to be desired in 2020, leading the organization to make some changes this offseason. The franchise let former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky walk in free agency and drafted Justin Fields in the first round, making for a complete overhaul to the quarterback room.

Now, the Bears are working to make improvements to the team’s receiving corps.

Chicago will sign free agent wide receiver Chris Lacy on Sunday, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. The decision comes after the Bears conducted a tryout for the 25-year-old during the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend.

Lacy entered the NFL in 2018 on the New England Patriots practice squad after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State. After lasting just a week with the organization, he joined the Detroit Lions. He made seven appearances in 2019, hauling in three catches for 60 yards.

Lacy was last a member of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad. He was waived on March 19, 2021.

#Bears are signing WR Chris Lacy, who participated in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, according to his agent @SlavinRon. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) May 16, 2021

Lacy will join a Bears pass-catching group that should provide Fields, Andy Dalton, or whoever lines up under center in Chicago with reliable output. Allen Robinson is expected to lead the way for the team after he was franchise tagged earlier this offseason.

The Bears eked into the playoffs last year with an 8-8 record, but will need to improve in a deep NFC for the upcoming 2021 campaign. The next step for the franchise will be to develop Fields and see if he can take the field early on in his rookie season.