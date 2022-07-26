Bears Star Roquan Smith Makes Decision On Training Camp

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 23: Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears in action during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, CA. The Bears defeated the 49ers 14-9. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

Roquan Smith has made a decision on attending Chicago Bears training camp.

Smith did not participate in the Bears' mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason, leading some to believe he might skip training camp altogether.

However, it appears Smith has had a change of heart.

The Chicago Bears star reported for training camp this Tuesday morning.

"#Bears LB Roquan Smith, not slated to participate, has also reported to training camp today," said NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

It's worth noting Smith is due $12.9 million in 2022. He's not going to leave that money behind and skip training camp.

With that being said, this will be, in sort, a passive holdout. That means he's reporting to Bears training camp but will not participate. He's doing so with the hope he can get an extension.

Regardless, it's positive news that he's attending training camp. The Bears need leaders like him around the team ahead of the 2022 season, even if he's not participating.