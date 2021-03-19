Earlier this offseason, the Chicago Bears placed the franchise tag on star wide receiver Allen Robinson.

At the time, Robinson didn’t appear to be too pleased about the decision from the team. He was obviously looking for a longterm deal, rather than just a one-year, $18 million payday for the 2021 season.

Robinson elected not to sign the franchise tag immediately after he was offered the new deal and there was some speculation he might not sign it at all. However, after the Bears brought in former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay came in for a visit, things changed.

After Golladay met with general manager Ryan Pace, there was some speculation that the Bears could pull the franchise tender from Robinson. To make sure he didn’t lose his new deal, Robinson finally made a decision on the franchise tag.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, finally signed the tag.

#Bears WR Allen Robinson has officially accepted his franchise tag, source said, locking in his $18M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

Robinson has easily been the Bears best offensive player in recent seasons. Despite his success on the field, Chicago has not found a way to lock in its star wide receiver with a longterm contract.

If he did not receive the franchise tag, Robinson likely would have been the most-coveted wide receiver on the free agent market. As it stands now, he’ll be back with the Bears in 2021.