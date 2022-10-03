Bears Suffer Brutal Injury Loss Following Giants Loss

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the stadium as the Chicago Bears ready for the first play from scrimmage on their own 19 yard line against the Detroit Lions on September 12, 2004 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 20-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears lost their top offensive line during yesterday's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.

Guard Cody Whitehair left the game with a knee injury and is now set to miss "some time" according to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

"He has a knee injury. We're not sure exactly what that time frame is right now," Eberflus said Monday.

Whitehair, a seven-year veteran and one-time Pro Bowler, played 100% of the Bears' offensive snaps in the first three weeks and is the steadiest performer on a shaky offensive line.

Without him, Chicago could be in for a rough time in the trenches. Whitehair is expected to return this season but for now, the Bears are likely to roll with Braxton Jones, Lucas Patrick, Sam Mustipher, Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom left-to-right, Eberflus said.

The 2-2 Bears will face the 3-1 Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis this Sunday.