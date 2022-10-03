Bears Suffer Brutal Injury Loss Following Giants Loss
The Chicago Bears lost their top offensive line during yesterday's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.
Guard Cody Whitehair left the game with a knee injury and is now set to miss "some time" according to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
"He has a knee injury. We're not sure exactly what that time frame is right now," Eberflus said Monday.
Whitehair, a seven-year veteran and one-time Pro Bowler, played 100% of the Bears' offensive snaps in the first three weeks and is the steadiest performer on a shaky offensive line.
Without him, Chicago could be in for a rough time in the trenches. Whitehair is expected to return this season but for now, the Bears are likely to roll with Braxton Jones, Lucas Patrick, Sam Mustipher, Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom left-to-right, Eberflus said.
The 2-2 Bears will face the 3-1 Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis this Sunday.