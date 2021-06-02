Bears Wide Receiver Reportedly Broke His Collarbone

One thing you never hope for during offseason workouts is injuries. Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Dazz Newsome suffered one yesterday.

Newsome, a sixth-round pick out of North Carolina, broke his collarbone on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He’ll undergo surgery to repair the injury tomorrow.

“It’s a clean break so the sixth-round pick from North Carolina is looking at an eight-week recovery and should be ready right around the start of training camp,” Pelissero wrote.

Newsome was a second-team All-ACC member in 2019 when he led the Tar Heels with 72 receptions. He totaled 1,018 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on those 72 grabs.

In 2020, Newsome’s numbers dipped to 54 catches, 684 yards and six touchdowns. The Bears made the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder the 221st-overall selection in April’s NFL Draft.

In Chicago, Newsome finds himself part of a pretty well-stocked receiving corps, so it’s good that he is projected to return in time for training camp. He will need as many reps as possible to make his case this summer.