Bears Wide Receiver Shares What He’s Seen From Mitch Trubisky

With their offseason acquisition of Nick Foles, the Chicago Bears made it clear they were preparing to move on from Mitch Trubisky.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Trubisky fell out of favor in Chicago last season. While he still has the opportunity to compete with Foles for the starting job this summer, many have given up on the fourth-year pro.

Well, Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson still has faith in Trubisky, as evidenced by his comments this afternoon saying the incumbent starter looks like “a whole new player.”

“He actually looks like a whole new player this year,” Patterson said Tuesday. “I see it in his eyes every day. He’s got that fire in him. That’s what we need out of our quarterbacks, that competition. It brings the best out of everybody. I’m excited to see what him and Nick can do competing for that job.”

#Bears RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson talking about Mitchell Trubisky: "He actually looks like a whole new player this year. I just see it in his eyes each and every day. He's got that fire in him."pic.twitter.com/P8p7n0dUYT — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 18, 2020

Patterson isn’t alone in his praise for Trubisky. Bears head coach Matt Nagy gave the quarterback some props this week as well.

“Whatever he’s doing, there’s just a great intention for him right now to play quarterback the best that he can and not worry about anything else,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “Mitch right now is in a place mentally that I really just feel like is really good. I like where he’s at.”

Of course, comments like these from Nagy and Patterson are common every preseason. We won’t get to see if there’s any merit to them until the season starts and Trubisky has beaten out Foles to be the Bears‘ starter.

As of now, Nagy says he’s planning on dragging the competition out as long as possible, so we wouldn’t expect a decision for a while.