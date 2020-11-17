It’s painful to watch the Chicago Bears on offense this season. Despite having one of the best wideouts in the NFL in Allen Robinson, the coaching staff hasn’t been able to scheme their way to success.

Robinson has been productive this season, hauling in 63 passes for 755 yards and three touchdowns. However, the Bears haven’t used their best weapon in the red zone at all.

Brandon Parker, Robinson’s agent, voiced his frustration with the Bears on social media during last night’s game against the Vikings.

“Throw 12 the damn ball in the red zone,” Parker wrote on Twitter. “Just once! My goodness.”

Parker wasn’t done taking shots at Chicago’s coaching staff on Twitter.

“Should he not be the first read in the red zone 99% of the time? Only team in the league that won’t throw it to the WR1 in the red zone. Same guy who’s leading the league in contested catches. What’s really going on?”

Seeing an agent publicly bash a team on social media is rare, but it’s not surprising to see this happen.

The Bears have been playing with fire when it comes to their relationship with Robinson. Earlier this year, the Pro Bowl wide receiver was mentioned in potential trade talks.

Robinson is set to be a free agent after this season is over. It’s fair to say his agent will look at other options if the Bears don’t use the franchise tag on his client.