Bears Wideout Shares Encouraging Justin Fields News

Over the weekend, the Chicago Bears fell to the Arizona Cardinals as starting quarterback Andy Dalton struggled.

The veteran quarterback threw four interceptions during Chicago’s 33-22 loss to Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Dalton filled in for the ailing rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

The No. 11 pick suffered an injury to his ribs a few weeks ago. He’s missed the last two starts for the Bears, but one wide receiver on the team seems to think Fields will be back sooner rather than later.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney suggested that Fields is doing a good job of hiding if his injury is bothering him. “He hasn’t been giving any signs that he’s hurt,” Mooney told reporters this week.

That’s a good sign for the Bears, who have struggled with Andy Dalton under center. In the last three games, Chicago is 2-1 with Dalton starting and that lone win came against the Detroit Lions in ugly fashion.

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Bears, who face off against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.