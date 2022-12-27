Bears Will 'Absolutely Not' Shut Justin Fields Down

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With only two games left in the regular season and their playoff hopes gone, it would be understandable if the Chicago Bears shut Justin Fields down.

In his second NFL season, Fields has had a breakout campaign and has rewarded Chicago's decision to trade up to draft him with the 11th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fields has also played through a shoulder injury, which he reaggravated on Saturday, the same game in which he had his foot stepped on. He has nothing left to prove this year, but Fields will still be out there in the season's final two weeks.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus declared Fields healthy today and said the team has "absolutely not" had any discussions about having Fields sit out.

Eberflus told reporters that Fields will remain in the lineup "because we have to get better."

In 14 games this season, Fields has completed 62.3% of his passes for 2,167 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's also rushed for 1,011 yards and eight touchdowns, becoming the third quarterback in league history to top the 1,000-yard mark in a season.

The Bears will finish out the regular season with back-to-back NFC North games against the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.