1 NFL Team Will Be Without Its Head Coach On Sunday

When the Chicago Bears take the field this Sunday for a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, they’ll be without head coach Matt Nagy.

Earlier this week, Nagy tested positive for COVID-19. There was some hope that he’d return in time for Sunday’s game, but the Bears have officially ruled him out.

“Matt Nagy remains quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 Monday and will not coach Sunday’s home game against the 49ers,” the Bears announced in a statement.

Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take on Nagy’s head-coaching duties this Sunday.

Tabor has been with the Bears since 2008, so there shouldn’t be any concerns about him being inexperienced.

On Thursday, Tabor was asked about the challenges he would face if he took over for Nagy this weekend. At the time, he didn’t seem worried about being the team’s interim coach for Week 8.

“If that comes to fruition, I’ll be honest with you, I run a team meeting every day, and I know in the special teams world, it is a team meeting,” Tabor said, via Bears’ official website. “I deal with every player on this football team, from the quarterbacks to the defensive linemen to the offensive linemen. I meet with them every [day]. To me, that’s no different. Meeting and leading guys, that’s not a big deal.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the Bears perform under Tabor’s leadership. Kickoff for the Bears-49ers game is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.