The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bears WR Allen Robinson Reportedly Asked For A Trade

Allen Robinson celebrating a touchdown.GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 23: Wide receiver Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a scored touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears may be 1-0, but the team hasn’t been able to enjoy it much today due to the drama surrounding wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Earlier today, internet sleuths revealed Robinson removed all mentions of the Bears from his social media accounts. The star wideout is in the final year of a three-year, $42 million contract and is reportedly frustrated by the way negotiations with the team are going.

Now, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune is reporting that Robinson has asked Chicago for a trade. It is unclear when the request was made.

“How far apart the sides are in negotiations on a new contract is unknown, but it’s highly unlikely Robinson would inquire about the possibility of being traded if they were anywhere near an agreement,” Biggs wrote.

Earlier today, some of Robinson’s teammates, including Tarik Cohen, took up for him on social media. On Sunday, the seventh-year pro led the Bears with five receptions, gaining 74 yards in a 27-23 comeback win over the Detroit Lions.

Now, the Bears technically have the option to franchise tag Robinson for 2021 if a long-term agreement can’t be reached, but it would be more fiscally prudent for them to sign him for multiple years at less of a cap hit.

There’s still plenty of time for a deal to get done. Right now though, things appear contentious.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.