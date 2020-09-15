Bears WR Allen Robinson Reportedly Asked For A Trade

The Chicago Bears may be 1-0, but the team hasn’t been able to enjoy it much today due to the drama surrounding wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Earlier today, internet sleuths revealed Robinson removed all mentions of the Bears from his social media accounts. The star wideout is in the final year of a three-year, $42 million contract and is reportedly frustrated by the way negotiations with the team are going.

Now, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune is reporting that Robinson has asked Chicago for a trade. It is unclear when the request was made.

“How far apart the sides are in negotiations on a new contract is unknown, but it’s highly unlikely Robinson would inquire about the possibility of being traded if they were anywhere near an agreement,” Biggs wrote.

Allen Robinson removed mentions of the #Bears from his social media accounts today. That's likely representative of his frustration over negotiations for a new contract but it's after the wide receiver asked for a trade.https://t.co/VsEDumUrnL — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 15, 2020

Earlier today, some of Robinson’s teammates, including Tarik Cohen, took up for him on social media. On Sunday, the seventh-year pro led the Bears with five receptions, gaining 74 yards in a 27-23 comeback win over the Detroit Lions.

Now, the Bears technically have the option to franchise tag Robinson for 2021 if a long-term agreement can’t be reached, but it would be more fiscally prudent for them to sign him for multiple years at less of a cap hit.

There’s still plenty of time for a deal to get done. Right now though, things appear contentious.