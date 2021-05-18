Bears Wide Receiver Reacts To Justin Fields’ Performance

The Chicago Bears got their first look at rookie quarterback Justin Fields at minicamp over the weekend. Chicago traded up from the 20th overall pick to No. 11 to select Fields in the NFL Draft last month.

One of the players Fields worked with at minicamp was fellow rookie Dazz Newsome, a wide receiver out of North Carolina. The Bears scooped up Newsome in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

By the looks of things, Newsome and Fields had some nice connections during passing drills. The first-year wideout was asked to assess what it was like working with the highly-regarded signal caller.

Via 247Sports:

“Honestly, really just sticking to the script,” Newsome said. “Really just me being in a spot, doing what my coach tells me to do and (Fields) was putting them on the money.” When asked about Fields’ deep ball, Newsome said: “Pretty — it’s definitely pretty. And right on stride, too. “Really just knowing that every time I went deep that it’s just a chance I might get it because … he’s the one that’s looking downfield and he’s definitely putting it right on the money, so it’s definitely a good feeling.”

Physical performance is only part of what makes a quarterback though. Fields’ ability to lead and be a calming presence on the field will be crucial in his development.

So far, Newsome says he’s off to a good start in that category.

“I feel like he’s just like anything — with most starting quarterbacks I’ve been around, he’s calm and collected but he’s a leader, too, and he’s still trying to learn just like all of us are trying to learn,” Newsome said. “So I think he’s doing a good job at it.”

Right now, Justin Fields is expected to battle it out with veterans Andy Dalton and Nick Foles for the starting job. Even if he’s not named the Week 1 starter, there’s a good chance Fields won’t have to wait long to be given his chance, considering the Bears are likely to struggle this season.