The Chicago Bears got crushed by the arch-rival Green Bay Packers in yesterday’s 41-25 loss on Sunday Night Football. And the Bears realize just how badly they got beat.

Taking to Twitter after the game, Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller reflected on their performance. He only needed a few words to express how he was feeling.

“Dawg,” Miller wrote. He followed that up with the more telling, “S**t embarrassing.”

He’s not wrong. Were it not for 15 points scored in the fourth quarter when Green Bay was comfortably ahead, the Bears’ loss would have been far more lopsided on the scoreboard.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky went 26 of 45 for 242 yards and three touchdowns and two interceptions. He was sacked three times and lost a fumble.

But most of that offensive output came in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided

RB David Montgomery had a good game with 11 carries for 103 yards, including a 57-yard scamper. But he was also kept out of the endzone.

The Bears defense obviously didn’t do enough, failing to sack Packers QB Aaron Rodgers once and giving up four touchdowns through the air and another on the ground.

It was a team effort of awfulness, and one that dropped the Bears to 5-6 on the season – their first dip below .500 on the season and their fifth loss in a row.

The Bears will have some soul-searching to do before they take on the Detroit Lions this week.