Bears WR Reveals What He’s Seen From Mitch Trubisky

Quarterback remains an issue for the Chicago Bears heading into the 2020 season. But there’s new room for optimism surrounding youngster Mitch Trubisky.

Bears receiver Anthony Miller told reporters on Monday he likes what he sees from Trubisky with the season-opener just a few days away. Apparently, Trubisky has made several small, yet critical changes and improvements to his game.

Trubisky’s greatest struggles have revolved around poor footwork leading to horrendous decision-making. The Bears quarterback has reportedly spent time during fall camp improving those areas.

Miller told reporters on Monday he’s seen changes from Trubisky he hasn’t seen before. Those changes include better footwork and sharper decision-making.

"I've been seeing changes in him that I haven't seen before." — #Bears WR Anthony Miller on Mitch Trubisky. Miller then mentioned Trubisky's footwork and decision-making. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) September 8, 2020

If true, the Bears could be a surprise team out of the NFC this season. Chicago’s roster is well-equipped for a playoff push. But quarterback remains the biggest mystery.

The Bears signed Nick Foles during the off-season to challenge Mitch Trubisky for the starting gig. Trubisky has since won the job, surprising fans and analysts in the process.

By all accounts, Trubisky has improved his game, particularly in the turnover department. The UNC alum’s biggest weakness in the NFL has been his decision-making which has led to a high-turnover rate. If Trubisky can cut down on turnovers, that alone will help the Bears capture a few more wins this season.

Trubisky and the Bears begin their 2020 campaign this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.