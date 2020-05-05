Betting Odds Suggest 1 Clear Favorite For Bears Starting QB

If common sense couldn’t tell you that Nick Foles is the favorite to be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback this season, now the oddsmakers are making it clear.

According to the latest betting odds on FanDuel, Foles is at -320 to earn the starting nod. Mitchell Trubisky, the incumbent starter, is the decided underdog at +200.

Last week, the Bears declined to pick up Trubisky’s fifth-year option on his rookie contract. It looks like 2020 will be the final season in Chicago for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Couple this with the fact that the Bears would not have gone out and acquired Foles–and his huge contract–this offseason if they didn’t have big plans for him. You’re not paying that kind of money for an insurance policy as a backup.

Despite what the #Bears may want people to believe, they knew heading into the off-season they weren’t picking up Mitchell Trubisky’s 5th year option. Doesn’t mean things are over (yet) but this says a lot about their confidence in his future. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) May 2, 2020

Foles spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars after signing a four-year, $88 million free agent contract. A fractured clavicle limited him to only four starts with the Jags.

With Gardner Minshew taking the reins in Jacksonville, Foles was traded to the Bears in exchange for a compensatory fourth-round pick in late March.

Ironically, Foles and Trubisky met face-to-face in the 2018 NFC Wild Card Game in Chicago. Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 16-15 win, thanks to Cody Parkey’s missed field goal in the final seconds.