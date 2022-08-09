Breaking: All-Pro Linebacker Has Requested A Trade

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: A general view of Soldier Field as the Chicago Bears play the Miami Dolphins on October 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dolphins defeated the Bears 27-14. (Photo by John Konstantaras/Getty Images)

With the regular season just around the corner, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has officially requested a trade.

In a lengthy post that was shared this Tuesday morning, Smith explained why he wants out.

Smith, a former first-round pick out of Georgia, has lost trust in Chicago's new front office regime. He believes they don't value him as much as they should.

"Unfortunately, the new front office regime doesn't value me here. They've refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of this journey has been "take it or leave it." The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it," Smith wrote. "I've been trying to get something done that's fair since April, but their focus has been on trying to take advantage of me."

Smith continued: "I wanted to be a Bear for my entire career, help this team bring a Super Bowl back to our city. However, they have left me no choice than to request a trade that allows me to play for an organization that truly values what I bring to the table."

Smith, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, had 163 combined tackles, three sacks and an interception in 2021.

At 25 years old, Smith is considered one of the best linebackers in the NFL. He has been named an All-Pro in each of the past two seasons.

If Smith is available via trade, there should be plenty of teams interested in acquiring him.