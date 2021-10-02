Breaking: Bears Announce Week 4 Starting Quarterback

Earlier this week, Matt Nagy reopened the Chicago Bears’ quarterback competition. He’s finally made a decision.

Andy Dalton, the Bears’ starter at the beginning of the season, missed Week 3 with an injury. That opened the door for the rookie, Justin Fields. It was a nightmarish debut for the former Ohio State star. Fields had just six pass completions for 68 yards against a very good Cleveland defense last Sunday.

All things considered, Nagy felt obligated to reopen his team’s quarterback competition. But it sounds like he’s sticking with the rookie.

The Bears have announced Fields will get the start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Bears announce Justin Fields will start Sunday against the Lions. Andy Dalton (knee) has been downgraded to doubtful. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 2, 2021

This probably speaks more to the fact Andy Dalton isn’t 100 percent just yet. It also makes clear that Justin Fields gives the Bears a better chance to win games than the veteran Nick Foles.

The good news for Fields is that he’ll face a much easier test this Sunday compared to last. The Lions aren’t the Browns, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. The former Ohio State star should be able to complete more than six passes.

The real question for the Chicago offense is will Nagy readjust the offense to fit Fields’ skill-set? We hardly saw any play-action rollouts or designed quarterback keepers from the former dual-threat star. The Bears need to make a few changes to set up Fields for success on Sunday.

Fields and the Bears take on the Lions on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.