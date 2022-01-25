Breaking: Bears Reportedly Make Decision On Next GM

The Chicago Bears appear to be the next NFL team preparing to hire their new general manager, according to the latest reports.

Chicago is in the process of finalizing a contract with Kansas City Chiefs Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles to be the team’s new GM, according to NFL Network and ESPN.

The 36-year-old Poles, who actually signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2008, has worked with the Chiefs since 2009. He began his tenure as a player personnel assistant before getting into scouting and eventually working his way up to player personnel.

Poles, who is regarded as a rising star in the executive ranks, also interviewed for the New York Giants’ general manager position, which wound up going to Buffalo’s Joe Schoen.

The #Bears are working on a deal with Ryan Poles as their next GM and are trying to close it out, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Still talks to come with Poles, who is at the team facility, but the team’s hope is it gets done before Poles’ interview with the #Vikings tomorrow. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 25, 2022

Bears are finalizing a deal to hire Chiefs’ Assistant Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles as their next general manager, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2022

Poles will replace Ryan Pace, who was the Bears’ general manager from 2015-2021. Chicago let go of Pace and head coach Matt Nagy at the conclusion of the regular season.

Among the names rumored to be in the mix to be the new Bears head coach are Jim Caldwell, Dan Quinn, Matt Eberflus and Leslie Frazier.